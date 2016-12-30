Goldman leads Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in 2016

Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd , and UBS Group AG , according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.
Dec 30, 2016, 08.03 AM | Source: Reuters

Goldman leads Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in 2016

Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd , and UBS Group AG , according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.

Goldman leads Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in 2016

Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd , and UBS Group AG , according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.

Goldman leads Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in 2016
Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, acquisitions in 2016 eased off to USD 1.2 trillion, down from a record USD 1.3 trillion in the previous year, despite announced China outbound deals touching an all-time high of USD 523 billion.

State-owned China National Chemical Corp's pact to buy Swiss group Syngenta for USD 43 billion was the biggest deal in Asia Pacific this year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd , and UBS Group AG , according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.

Tags  Asia-Pacific Japan Japan
Goldman leads Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in 2016

