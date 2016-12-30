Dec 30, 2016, 08.03 AM | Source: Reuters
Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd , and UBS Group AG , according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Goldman leads Asia ex-Japan M&A league table in 2016
Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd , and UBS Group AG , according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.
|
State-owned China National Chemical Corp's pact to buy Swiss group Syngenta for USD 43 billion was the biggest deal in Asia Pacific this year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd , and UBS Group AG , according to the Thomson Reuters league table data.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.