Firm should make no product quality compromise: Samsung Elec CEO

Jan 02, 2017, 09.21 AM | Source: Reuters

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd should make no compromises on the quality of its products, Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said on Monday, asking employees to improve manufacturing processes and safety inspections.

The executive, in a New Year's speech to Samsung employees disclosed by the firm, also warned of growing political and economic uncertainties from risks such as trade protectionism and foreign exchange rates.

Tags  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Kwon Oh-hyun New Year's speech Samsung employees Kwon Oh-hyun
