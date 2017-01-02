Jan 02, 2017, 09.21 AM | Source: Reuters
The executive, in a New Year's speech to Samsung employees disclosed by the firm, also warned of growing political and economic uncertainties from risks such as trade protectionism and foreign exchange rates.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Firm should make no product quality compromise: Samsung Elec CEO
The executive, in a New Year's speech to Samsung employees disclosed by the firm, also warned of growing political and economic uncertainties from risks such as trade protectionism and foreign exchange rates.
|
The executive, in a New Year's speech to Samsung employees disclosed by the firm, also warned of growing political and economic uncertainties from risks such as trade protectionism and foreign exchange rates.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.