Exxon Mobil, Tillerson agree to cut all ties

If Tillerson's appointment is confirmed, the value of more than 2 million deferred Exxon Mobil shares that he would have received over the next 10 years would be transferred to an independently managed trust and the share awards will be canceled, the company said.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 04, 2017, 09.13 AM | Source: Reuters

Exxon Mobil, Tillerson agree to cut all ties

If Tillerson's appointment is confirmed, the value of more than 2 million deferred Exxon Mobil shares that he would have received over the next 10 years would be transferred to an independently managed trust and the share awards will be canceled, the company said.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Exxon Mobil, Tillerson agree to cut all ties

If Tillerson's appointment is confirmed, the value of more than 2 million deferred Exxon Mobil shares that he would have received over the next 10 years would be transferred to an independently managed trust and the share awards will be canceled, the company said.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Exxon Mobil, Tillerson agree to cut all ties
Exxon Mobil Corp said it reached an agreement with Rex Tillerson, its former chairman and chief executive, to cut all ties with the company to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements associated with his nomination as secretary of state.

If Tillerson's appointment is confirmed, the value of more than 2 million deferred Exxon Mobil shares that he would have received over the next 10 years would be transferred to an independently managed trust and the share awards will be canceled, the company said.

Tillerson will also surrender entitlement to more than USD4.1 million in cash bonuses and other benefits, the company said.

Tags  Exxon Mobil Corp Rex Tillerson
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Exxon Mobil, Tillerson agree to cut all ties

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.