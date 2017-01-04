Jan 04, 2017, 09.13 AM | Source: Reuters
If Tillerson's appointment is confirmed, the value of more than 2 million deferred Exxon Mobil shares that he would have received over the next 10 years would be transferred to an independently managed trust and the share awards will be canceled, the company said.
Exxon Mobil, Tillerson agree to cut all ties
Tillerson will also surrender entitlement to more than USD4.1 million in cash bonuses and other benefits, the company said.
