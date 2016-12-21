Dec 21, 2016, 10.52 AM | Source: Reuters
REUTERS - Non-resident investors have pulled a total of USD23 billion from emerging market portfolios since early October, a survey released on Tuesday showed, including USD18 billion since the U.S. presidential election.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Emerging markets have seen $23 bn in outflows since October: IIF
REUTERS - Non-resident investors have pulled a total of USD23 billion from emerging market portfolios since early October, a survey released on Tuesday showed, including USD18 billion since the U.S. presidential election.
|
Of the USD 18 billion in outflows since Nov. 9, USD 11.3 billion came from debt securities. The IIF said outflows from emerging markets have moderated recently.
While Trump's victory was seen as a major factor in the reversal of funds to emerging markets, which had seen inflows in every quarter so far this year, it was not the sole motivation.
"Nearly half of total outflows over the period were from Indian equities and bonds, partly reflecting the tumultuous situation following the controversial demonetization initiative," the IIF wrote in a statement. "We have also seen particularly marked outflows from South African and Thai securities, both dealing with domestic hurdles."
Other catalysts for fund flight that the IIF highlighted were increasing uncertainty over Brexit, jitters about Chinese capital outflows, rising anticipation of a US interest rate hike in December - something that did occur - and Trump’s pro-growth, reflation agenda and his stance on immigration and trade.
Korean equities were the only asset tracked by the IIF to have recorded inflows during the period, most of which came since the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
All eight of the countries tracked by the IIF had outflows in the seven days ending Nov. 14. The organization tracks Indonesia, India, Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, South Africa, Brazil and Hungary.