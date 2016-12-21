Emerging markets have seen $23 bn in outflows since October: IIF

REUTERS - Non-resident investors have pulled a total of USD23 billion from emerging market portfolios since early October, a survey released on Tuesday showed, including USD18 billion since the U.S. presidential election.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Dec 21, 2016, 10.52 AM | Source: Reuters

Emerging markets have seen $23 bn in outflows since October: IIF

REUTERS - Non-resident investors have pulled a total of USD23 billion from emerging market portfolios since early October, a survey released on Tuesday showed, including USD18 billion since the U.S. presidential election.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Emerging markets have seen $23 bn in outflows since October: IIF

REUTERS - Non-resident investors have pulled a total of USD23 billion from emerging market portfolios since early October, a survey released on Tuesday showed, including USD18 billion since the U.S. presidential election.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Emerging markets have seen $23 bn in outflows since October: IIF
Non-resident investors have pulled a total of USD 23 billion from emerging market portfolios since early October, a survey released on Tuesday showed, including USD 18 billion since the US presidential election. The move out of emerging market assets, largely accelerated by the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the Nov 8 US presidential contest, has triggered a substantial reversal in fund flows, the Institute for International Finance reported. The outflows have triggered the longest continuous "reversal alert" since the organization began issuing the notice in 2005.

Of the USD 18 billion in outflows since Nov. 9, USD 11.3 billion came from debt securities. The IIF said outflows from emerging markets have moderated recently.

While Trump's victory was seen as a major factor in the reversal of funds to emerging markets, which had seen inflows in every quarter so far this year, it was not the sole motivation.

"Nearly half of total outflows over the period were from Indian equities and bonds, partly reflecting the tumultuous situation following the controversial demonetization initiative," the IIF wrote in a statement. "We have also seen particularly marked outflows from South African and Thai securities, both dealing with domestic hurdles."

Other catalysts for fund flight that the IIF highlighted were increasing uncertainty over Brexit, jitters about Chinese capital outflows, rising anticipation of a US interest rate hike in December - something that did occur - and Trump’s pro-growth, reflation agenda and his stance on immigration and trade.

Korean equities were the only asset tracked by the IIF to have recorded inflows during the period, most of which came since the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

All eight of the countries tracked by the IIF had outflows in the seven days ending Nov. 14. The organization tracks Indonesia, India, Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, South Africa, Brazil and Hungary.

Tags  Reuters Non-resident investors USD 23 billion emerging market US presidential election Donald Trump Brexit Institute for International Finance
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Emerging markets have seen $23 bn in outflows since October: IIF

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login