Jan 06, 2017, 08.11 AM | Source: PTI
"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump said in a tweet, his latest attack on auto manufacturers investing abroad rather than in the United States.
Donald Trump threatens Toyota over Mexico factory plans
Toyota in November celebrated the groundbreaking for the plant in Guanajuato, in central Mexico, which reportedly will entail a USD 1 billion investment.
Ford this week canceled plans for a USD 1.6 billion plant in Mexico after coming under attack by Trump.
