Development of long-range missiles in N Korea in final stages

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is quoted as saying in a New Year's message that his country's development of banned long-range missiles is in final stages. Kim's address was monitored by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 01, 2017, 01.08 PM | Source: PTI

Development of long-range missiles in N Korea 'in final stages'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is quoted as saying in a New Year's message that his country's development of banned long-range missiles is in "final stages." Kim's address was monitored by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Development of long-range missiles in N Korea in final stages

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is quoted as saying in a New Year's message that his country's development of banned long-range missiles is in "final stages." Kim's address was monitored by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Development of long-range missiles in N Korea in final stages
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is quoted as saying in a New Year's message that his country's development of banned long-range missiles is in "final stages." Kim's address was monitored by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on today.

Under Kim, who rose to power following his father's death in 2011, North Korea has seen steady progress in its nuclear and missile programs, including two nuclear tests this year.

It recently claimed a series of technical breakthroughs in its goal of developing a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

UN resolutions call for an end to North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

Tags  North Korea Kim Jong Un South Korea missile
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Development of long-range missiles in N Korea in final stages
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.