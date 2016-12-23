Deutsche Bk reaches $7.2bn settlement with DoJ on mortgages case

Deutsche Bank said it would pay USD7.2 billion to the U.S. Department of Justice, related to its issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and other activities during 2005 to 2007.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Dec 23, 2016, 09.23 AM | Source: Reuters

Deutsche Bk reaches $7.2bn settlement with DoJ on mortgages case

Deutsche Bank said it would pay USD7.2 billion to the U.S. Department of Justice, related to its issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and other activities during 2005 to 2007.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Deutsche Bk reaches $7.2bn settlement with DoJ on mortgages case

Deutsche Bank said it would pay USD7.2 billion to the U.S. Department of Justice, related to its issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and other activities during 2005 to 2007.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Deutsche Bk reaches $7.2bn settlement with DoJ on mortgages case
Deutsche Bank said it would pay USD 7.2 billion to the US Department of Justice, related to its issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and other activities during 2005 to 2007.

The agreement is less than the USD14 billion the United States asked Deutsche Bank to pay in September to settle the claims. That negotiating figure caused Deutsche Bank's stock to plummet and raised questions about the bank's stability and the risks it poses to the financial system.

Under the settlement, Deutsche Bank will pay a civil monetary penalty of USD3.1 billion and provide USD4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States.

This is not the final agreement and there can be no assurance that the DoJ and the bank will agree on the final documentation, the bank said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank expects to record a pretax charge of about USD1.17 billion in its fourth quarter because of the civil monetary penalty.

The settlement marked the first in a possible string of mortgage-related resolutions or lawsuits by the DoJ for European banks.

The DoJ on Thursday sued Barclays Plc on charges of fraud in the sale of mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Tags  Reuters Deutsche Bank US Department of Justice residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) Barclays Plc
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Deutsche Bk reaches $7.2bn settlement with DoJ on mortgages case

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login