Deutsche Bank settles New York lawsuit with $95 mn payment

The agreement to settle a 2014 lawsuit brought by the US government was approved yesterday by a Manhattan federal court judge.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 05, 2017, 08.19 AM | Source: PTI

Deutsche Bank settles New York lawsuit with $95 mn payment

The agreement to settle a 2014 lawsuit brought by the US government was approved yesterday by a Manhattan federal court judge.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Deutsche Bank settles New York lawsuit with $95 mn payment

The agreement to settle a 2014 lawsuit brought by the US government was approved yesterday by a Manhattan federal court judge.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Deutsche Bank settles New York lawsuit with $95 mn payment
Deutsche Bank will pay USD 95 million to resolve a New York civil lawsuit accusing it of evading tens of millions of dollars in federal taxes through shifty financial moves.

The agreement to settle a 2014 lawsuit brought by the US government was approved yesterday by a Manhattan federal court judge.

US Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) says his office revealed how the bank used a web of shell companies to dodge taxes.

Deutsche Bank AG is based in Frankfurt, Germany. It says it's "pleased to resolve" the claim and put the "events from more than 16 years ago" behind it.

Prosecutors say the bank as part of its settlement agreement admitted it set up the plan to avoid taxes through a 2000 financial transaction.

Tags  Deutsche Bank US government
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Deutsche Bank settles New York lawsuit with $95 mn payment
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.