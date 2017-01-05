Jan 05, 2017, 08.19 AM | Source: PTI
The agreement to settle a 2014 lawsuit brought by the US government was approved yesterday by a Manhattan federal court judge.
Deutsche Bank settles New York lawsuit with $95 mn payment
US Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) says his office revealed how the bank used a web of shell companies to dodge taxes.
Deutsche Bank AG is based in Frankfurt, Germany. It says it's "pleased to resolve" the claim and put the "events from more than 16 years ago" behind it.
Prosecutors say the bank as part of its settlement agreement admitted it set up the plan to avoid taxes through a 2000 financial transaction.
