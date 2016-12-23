Credit Suisse agrees $5.3 bn US deal on mortgages

Credit Suisse had agreed in principle to pay U.S. authorities USD2.48 billion to settle claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the Swiss bank said on Friday.
Dec 23, 2016, 12.41 PM | Source: Reuters

Credit Suisse agrees $5.3 bn US deal on mortgages
Credit Suisse had agreed in principle to pay US authorities USD 2.48 billion to settle claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Credit Suisse will also provide USD 2.8 billion in consumer relief over five years from the settlement, it said in a statement, adding the deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval by its board of directors.

"Credit Suisse will take a pre-tax charge of approximately USD 2 billion in addition to its existing reserves against these matters. This will be taken in our 4Q 2016 financial results," it added.

