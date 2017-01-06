Chinese state firms pledge to invest $17.6 billion in Tianjin

A statement carried on the State Council website on Friday said the firms include the State Power Investment Corporation, which will invest 2.9 billion yuan on a thermal power plant, and China Communications Construction Corp which will spend 500 million yuan to build a subsidiary's office.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 06, 2017, 03.35 PM | Source: Reuters

Chinese state firms pledge to invest $17.6 billion in Tianjin

A statement carried on the State Council website on Friday said the firms include the State Power Investment Corporation, which will invest 2.9 billion yuan on a thermal power plant, and China Communications Construction Corp which will spend 500 million yuan to build a subsidiary's office.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Chinese state firms pledge to invest $17.6 billion in Tianjin

A statement carried on the State Council website on Friday said the firms include the State Power Investment Corporation, which will invest 2.9 billion yuan on a thermal power plant, and China Communications Construction Corp which will spend 500 million yuan to build a subsidiary's office.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Chinese state firms pledge to invest $17.6 billion in Tianjin
Twenty Chinese state-owned enterprises have agreed to invest 121.7 billion yuan (USD 17.57 billion) in the coastal city of Tianjin in support of a plan to develop it and surrounding area into a mega-city.

A statement carried on the State Council website on Friday said the firms include the State Power Investment Corporation, which will invest 2.9 billion yuan on a thermal power plant, and China Communications Construction Corp which will spend 500 million yuan to build a subsidiary's office.

Other pledges came from Huadian Power International Corporation, COSCO Shipping Corporation and Poly Real Estate Co Ltd, the statement said.

The Chinese government has been campaigning for an integrated megacity of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province since 2014, in an effort to ease pressure on its crowded capital by transferring industries further out to the other two cities.

It dubbed the area "Jing-Jin-Ji", using shortened versions of the names of the cities and province.

In November, Xinhua reported that more than 420 Beijing-based companies have opened offices in Tianjin and made pledges to invest 160 billion yuan.

 

Tags  Huadian Power International Corporation COSCO
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Chinese state firms pledge to invest $17.6 billion in Tianjin

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.