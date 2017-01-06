Jan 06, 2017, 02.39 PM | Source: Reuters
The spot market opened at 6.8789 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9230 as of 4:30 p.m (0830 GMT), 400 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.82 percent softer than the midpoint.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Chinas onshore yuan pares gains of past two days
The spot market opened at 6.8789 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9230 as of 4:30 p.m (0830 GMT), 400 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.82 percent softer than the midpoint.
|
The spot market opened at 6.8789 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9230 as of 4:30 p.m (0830 GMT), 400 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.82 percent softer than the midpoint.
The yuan had settled at 6.8817 at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and finished that day's late session at 6.8830.
The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.
China takes the official market closing price at 4:30 p.m. (0830 GMT) into consideration when it fixes the official guidance rate, in an effort to let market forces play a bigger role in determining the yuan's value. The market also has a special evening session lasting until 11:30 p.m.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.