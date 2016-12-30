China to relax curbs on foreign investment in banking,securities

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China will orderly open up sensitive areas such as telecoms, education, internet to foreign investment.
Dec 30, 2016, 11.56 AM | Source: Reuters

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China will "orderly" open up sensitive areas such as telecoms, education, internet to foreign investment.

China will focus on freeing up foreign investment in banking, insurance, securities and futures as part of a wider opening up of the services sector, the country's state planner said in a document on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China will "orderly" open up sensitive areas such as telecoms, education, internet to foreign investment.

China will relax foreign investment restrictions on credit-rating services, the NDRC said.

