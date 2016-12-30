China to relax curbs on foreign investment in banking,securities

Dec 30, 2016, 11.56 AM | Source: Reuters
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China will "orderly" open up sensitive areas such as telecoms, education, internet to foreign investment.
China will relax foreign investment restrictions on credit-rating services, the NDRC said.
