China to intensify crackdown on forex irregularities - regulator

Jan 06, 2017, 05.33 PM | Source: Reuters
China will intensify efforts in 2017 to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities, such as underground banking, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
|
It will also fend off cross-border capital flow risks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a notice on its website.
The targets were set during a national work meeting held by the SAFE in Beijing.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.