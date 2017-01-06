China to intensify crackdown on forex irregularities - regulator

China will intensify efforts in 2017 to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities, such as underground banking, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 06, 2017, 05.33 PM | Source: Reuters

China to intensify crackdown on forex irregularities - regulator

China will intensify efforts in 2017 to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities, such as underground banking, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

China to intensify crackdown on forex irregularities - regulator

China will intensify efforts in 2017 to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities, such as underground banking, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

China to intensify crackdown on forex irregularities - regulator
China will intensify efforts in 2017 to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities, such as underground banking, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

It will also fend off cross-border capital flow risks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a notice on its website.

The targets were set during a national work meeting held by the SAFE in Beijing.

 

Tags  China crack down foreign exchange irregularities foreign exchange regulator SAFE
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
China to intensify crackdown on forex irregularities - regulator

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.