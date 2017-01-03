Jan 03, 2017, 04.08 PM | Source: Reuters
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) order utilities to raise power prices to 0.5 yuan (USD 0.0719) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from 0.3 yuan per kWh for steel mills preserving equipment that ought to be eliminated.
China to hike power prices for outdated steel equipment
Steel firms owning restricted equipment will be charged 0.1 yuan per kWh more than current power prices, without defining what restricted equipment is.
The policy aims at promoting capacity cutting in the steel industry.
