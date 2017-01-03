China to hike power prices for outdated steel equipment

Jan 03, 2017

China to hike power prices for outdated steel equipment
China will impose higher power costs for steel mills operating outdated production equipment, the country's economic planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) order utilities to raise power prices to 0.5 yuan (USD 0.0719) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from 0.3 yuan per kWh for steel mills preserving equipment that ought to be eliminated.

Steel firms owning restricted equipment will be charged 0.1 yuan per kWh more than current power prices, without defining what restricted equipment is.

The policy aims at promoting capacity cutting in the steel industry.

 

