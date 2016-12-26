China targets $1 trillion tourism revenue by 2020

China plans to raise its tourism revenue to 7 trillion yuan (about USD 1 trillion) by 2020 to make the industry a major driver of the economic growth.
Dec 26, 2016, 07.32 PM | Source: PTI

China targets $1 trillion tourism revenue by 2020

China plans to raise its tourism revenue to 7 trillion yuan (about USD 1 trillion) by 2020 to make the industry a major driver of the economic growth.

China targets $1 trillion tourism revenue by 2020

China plans to raise its tourism revenue to 7 trillion yuan (about USD 1 trillion) by 2020 to make the industry a major driver of the economic growth.

China targets $1 trillion tourism revenue by 2020
China plans to raise its tourism revenue to 7 trillion yuan (about USD 1 trillion) by 2020 to make the industry a major driver of the economic growth.

The Chinese government's five-year tourism plan (2016-2020) says China will strive to develop tourism into a major driver for economic transformation and upgrades.

The sector made over 4 trillion yuan last year.

By 2020, investment in tourism sector is expected to grow to 2 trillion yuan, and the sector will contribute more than 12 per cent to the country's GDP, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Travel agencies will be encouraged to sell more diverse products, such as countryside trips and tours of old revolutionary bases.

The quality of tourist destinations must be raised, partly through five tourist city clusters and 10 national tour belts.

Public services for tourists will be improved, including transportation. Green tourism will also be promoted.

Inbound tourism will get stronger policy support and cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan will be strengthened.

The government also expects moderate growth in outbound travel. The services sector made up a majority of economic growth in the first three quarters.

Tourism will create jobs and help poverty alleviation in rural areas.

