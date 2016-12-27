China names Yin Yong as vice governor of central bank - cabinet

China has named Yin Yong as vice governor of the central bank, to replace Guo Qingping, the state council said on Tuesday in an announcement posted on its website.
Dec 27, 2016, 06.42 PM | Source: Reuters

China has named Yin Yong as vice governor of the central bank, to replace Guo Qingping, the state council said on Tuesday in an announcement posted on its website.

China has named Yin Yong as vice governor of the central bank, to replace Guo Qingping, the state council said on Tuesday in an announcement posted on its website.

China has named Yin Yong as vice governor of the central bank, to replace Guo Qingping, the state council said on Tuesday in an announcement posted on its website.

Tags  Yin Yong China Guo Qingping central bank
