Buy Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 1665: Edelweiss
Pinning down beneficiaries of benami assets govt’s key challenge
Home »
News »
World News
Dec 27, 2016, 06.42 PM | Source: Reuters
China has named Yin Yong as vice governor of the central bank, to replace Guo Qingping, the state council said on Tuesday in an announcement posted on its website.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
China names Yin Yong as vice governor of central bank - cabinet
China has named Yin Yong as vice governor of the central bank, to replace Guo Qingping, the state council said on Tuesday in an announcement posted on its website.
China has named Yin Yong as vice governor of the central bank, to replace Guo Qingping, the state council said on Tuesday in an announcement posted on its website.
Post Your Comments
Share Cancel
Share Cancel
See all
Get started using your favorite social network
Login using moneycontrol ID
Need help logging in? Reset password.
Simply sign up using this short form
* mandatory
Username should be atleast 4 character
Password should be 8 or more characters, atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter
Alert