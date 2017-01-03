China launches rural assets reforms to boost farmers incomes

At the present, it's urgent to safeguard farmers' property rights and it's more difficult to sustain increases in farmers' incomes,” Han Changfu told a news conference.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 03, 2017, 11.03 AM | Source: Reuters

China launches rural assets reforms to boost farmers' incomes

"At the present, it's urgent to safeguard farmers' property rights and it's more difficult to sustain increases in farmers' incomes,” Han Changfu told a news conference.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

China launches rural assets reforms to boost farmers incomes

"At the present, it's urgent to safeguard farmers' property rights and it's more difficult to sustain increases in farmers' incomes,” Han Changfu told a news conference.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

China launches rural assets reforms to boost farmers incomes
China has kicked off reforms to allow farmers to turn their assets into shares in various ventures to help boost their incomes, the country's agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

"At the present, it's urgent to safeguard farmers' property rights and it's more difficult to sustain increases in farmers' incomes,” Han Changfu told a news conference.

"The reform will help boost farmers' property-related incomes."

But the government will push forward the reform in an orderly manner given its complexity, he said.

Under the reform plan, farmers will be allowed to turn their assets, including land use rights and operating assets, into shares in various ventures, Han said.

The government will carry out "verification and evaluation" of collectively owned rural assets, which will be finished in around 3 years, starting from 2017.

"After that, operating assets will be quantified and allocated to members of collective economic organisations in the form of shares or allotments," Han said, adding that such reform will be completed in around 5 years.

No details were given.

China's villages have accumulated total assets of 2.86 trillion yuan (USD 411.27 billion), Han estimated.

China has relaxed rules to allow farmers to transfer their land rights to help promote more efficient, large-scale farms, amid an exodus of farm workers to the cities.

Farmland in China is collectively owned and farmers only have the right to contract and use the land. Many rural migrant workers have leased out their land to those who stay in the countryside or commercial entities.

Tags  China farmers shares agriculture Han Changfu government yuan
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
China launches rural assets reforms to boost farmers incomes

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.