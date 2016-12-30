China economy improving, rate hike a possibility: PBOC adviser

The economy is improving...so interest rates and prices will move in a positive direction, Sheng said on Thursday. Under the right circumstances, if conditions allow, we can consider a rate hike.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Dec 30, 2016, 02.07 PM | Source: Reuters

China economy improving, rate hike a possibility: PBOC adviser

"The economy is improving...so interest rates and prices will move in a positive direction," Sheng said on Thursday. "Under the right circumstances, if conditions allow, we can consider a rate hike."

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

China economy improving, rate hike a possibility: PBOC adviser

"The economy is improving...so interest rates and prices will move in a positive direction," Sheng said on Thursday. "Under the right circumstances, if conditions allow, we can consider a rate hike."

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

China economy improving, rate hike a possibility: PBOC adviser
Interest rates in China are already on an upward trend as the economy improves, People's Bank of China (PBOC) adviser Sheng Songcheng told Reuters in an interview.

"The economy is improving...so interest rates and prices will move in a positive direction," Sheng said on Thursday. "Under the right circumstances, if conditions allow, we can consider a rate hike."

After starting 2016 under a cloud, China's economy has performed better than expected this year, fueling speculation that the central bank may be considering a policy shift after years of ultra-loose monetary conditions that have spurred an explosive rise in debt.

Sheng said an increase in deposit and lending rates would serve to improve expectations for the economy overall, and also help stabilise the yuan exchange rate.

The yuan is on course to be the worst performing major Asian currency this year and see its biggest annual loss against the U.S. dollar since 1994, with expectations for further declines next year.

Sheng said China should use some of its foreign exchange reserves to support the yuan, but that the government should not lower the USD50,000 annual foreign exchange purchase quota for individuals, which resets on Jan 1.

"In the past two years depreciation pressure on the yuan has been high, but (China) hasn't changed foreign exchange management rules. If you change the rules now, there will be market panic," Sheng said.

"To stabilise the forex rate, you need to strongly emphasize to everyone, 'I won't change (the rules)'," he said.

Sheng, who previously was head of the PBOC's Survey and Statistics Department, said that China won't let the yuan depreciate too much, and that there was a strong possibility it would appreciate in the second half of next year.

While inflation is showing signs of picking up in China along with economic activity, economists say there is no immediate pressure on the central bank to raise rates.

Growth in China's producer price index (PPI) could surpass 4 percent in the first quarter of 2017 and 5 percent for the year, after ending nearly five years of deflation in September, Sheng added.

That should boost industrial companies' profits and give them more room to pay off debt.

Economic growth in China has been buoyed this year by stimulus in the form of record bank lending and higher government spending on infrastructure projects.

A housing frenzy has added fuel to the construction boom, though home prices and investment have shown signs of flagging in recent months.

Tags  Interest rates PBOC People's Bank of China economy investment
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
China economy improving, rate hike a possibility: PBOC adviser

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.