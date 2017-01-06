Jan 06, 2017, 09.31 AM | Source: CNBC
The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded as low as USD 887.47, down from the day's high of USD 1,153.02, according to CoinDesk data. The high for the day was just shy of USD 1,165.89 set on November 30, 2013. The price has recovered somewhat from the day's low to about USD 973.89 at the time of publication.
Bitcoin sinks over 23% after nearing all-time high
"We are seeing the effects of that now. It's still fairly thin trading volume though. I expect the market will find a floor and stabilize somewhere in the USD 850 to USD 1,000 range, but we'll see."
Wild swings in bitcoin's price are not unusual and volatility is a characteristic of the virtual currency.
But on Thursday, the yuan rose against the dollar. The reason behind this was a sell-off in the dollar due to uncertainty around the future of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, as well as state intervention by China in its currency. The rise in the yuan led to a fall in bitcoin.
"It is absolutely tied to China. If the yuan goes up, bitcoin goes down," Dan Collins, CEO of technology consultancy firm CCO Global, told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.
