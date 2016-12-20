Dec 20, 2016, 01.34 PM | Source: PTI
Berlin's police force said today it was treating the deadly crash of a lorry into a Christmas market crowd as "a probable terrorist attack".
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Berlin police say lorry crash a probable terrorist attack
Berlin's police force said today it was treating the deadly crash of a lorry into a Christmas market crowd as "a probable terrorist attack".
|
It said in a Twitter message it was carefully investigating the "probable terrorist attack" that killed 12 people and wounded dozens more yesterday evening.