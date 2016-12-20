Berlin police say lorry crash a probable terrorist attack

Berlin's police force said today it was treating the deadly crash of a lorry into a Christmas market crowd as a probable terrorist attack.
Dec 20, 2016

Berlin's police force said today it was treating the deadly crash of a lorry into a Christmas market crowd as "a probable terrorist attack".

Berlin's police force said today it was treating the deadly crash of a lorry into a Christmas market crowd as "a probable terrorist attack".

Berlin's police force said today it was treating the deadly crash of a lorry into a Christmas market crowd as "a probable terrorist attack".

It said in a Twitter message it was carefully investigating the "probable terrorist attack" that killed 12 people and wounded dozens more yesterday evening.

