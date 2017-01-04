Alibaba says it paid $3.41 bn in taxes, creates 30 mn jobs

Jan 04, 2017, 12.04 PM | Source: PTI

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba paid a total of USD 3.41 billion in taxes in 2016 and created 30 million jobs, the company said.

The company has also catalysed new business such as outsourcing of customer service, product photography, quality testing, e-shop design, recruitment and training for e-commerce, it said in a statement.

There are over 45,000 such service providers on Alibaba's shopping platforms, Taobao and Tmall, the company said, adding those service providers had registered 142-per cent growth in income year on year as of September 30.

Alibaba and its financial branch paid a total of 23.8 billion yuan in taxes in 2016 up 33 per cent compared to 2015.

Its Ant Financial had offered services of various kinds to 600 million people globally as of the end of 2016, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.