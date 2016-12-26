Dec 26, 2016, 08.40 AM | Source: PTI
The US Geological Survey said the quake struck near the southern coast of the quake-prone South American nation at 1422 GMT.
7.7 magnitude quake strikes Chile; tsunami warnings issued: US
The epicentre of the earthquake was 40 kilometres southwest of the town of Puerto Quellon.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, said in a bulletin that "hazardous tsunamic waves are forecast for some coasts." The quake had a depth of 15 kilometres according to the PTWC.