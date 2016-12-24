Yes Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds

Dec 24, 2016, 02.30 PM | Source: PTI
Private sector Yes Bank today said it has raised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.
With this capital raising, the bank's Tier-I Capital Ratio will be at 12 per cent including profits and adjusted for pro-rata dividends, Yes Bank said in a statement.
The Basel-III compliant additional Tier-1 (AT1) Bonds will be listed on the BSE and its proceeds will qualify for Basel III Tier-I Capital.
The bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 9.50 per cent, witnessed participation from insurance companies, mutual funds, pension funds, provident funds, banks amongst others.
Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features, meaning that in case of stress, banks can write off such investments or convert them into common equity if approved by the RBI.
AT-1 bonds qualify as core or equity capital.