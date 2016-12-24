Yes Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds

Private sector Yes Bank today said it has raised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wire News

Dec 24, 2016, 02.30 PM | Source: PTI

Yes Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds

Private sector Yes Bank today said it has raised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Yes Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds

Private sector Yes Bank today said it has raised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Private sector Yes Bank today said it has raised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.

With this capital raising, the bank's Tier-I Capital Ratio will be at 12 per cent including profits and adjusted for pro-rata dividends, Yes Bank said in a statement.

The Basel-III compliant additional Tier-1 (AT1) Bonds will be listed on the BSE and its proceeds will qualify for Basel III Tier-I Capital.

The bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 9.50 per cent, witnessed participation from insurance companies, mutual funds, pension funds, provident funds, banks amongst others.

Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features, meaning that in case of stress, banks can write off such investments or convert them into common equity if approved by the RBI.

AT-1 bonds qualify as core or equity capital.

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Yes Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login