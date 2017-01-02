Volkswagen India sales up 69% in December

Jan 02, 2017

German auto major Volkswagen today reported 68.72 per cent increase in sales in India at 4,348 units in December.

The company had sold 2,577 units in the same month last year, Volkswagen said in a statement.

"2016 has been a great year for Volkswagen in India, with the launch of the Made-in-India, Made-for-India Ameo that attracted a new set of buyers and also won accolades for being the best Sub-Compact Sedan in the category," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Michael Mayer said.

The year also witnessed the launch of the most awaited GTI and new variants of the Polo and Vento, he added.

"We look forward to 2017, as we gear up to introduce our global models in India and continue to strengthen our robust sales and service network across the country," Mayer said. PTI MSS SRK .

