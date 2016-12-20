Terror plot?:12 die as truck ploughs into Berlin Xmas market

At least 12 people were killed and 48 others injured after a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin in a suspected terrorist attack, police said.
Dec 20, 2016, 07.54 AM | Source: PTI

At least 12 people were killed and 48 others injured after a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin in a suspected terrorist attack, police said.

Berlin, Dec 20 (AFP) At least 12 people were killed and 48 others injured after a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin in a suspected terrorist attack, police said.

"Sadly we know that 12 people were killed on Breitscheidplatz, 48 others are in hospital, some of them severely injured," Berlin police said on Twitter.

