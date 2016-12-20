Dec 20, 2016, 07.54 AM | Source: PTI
At least 12 people were killed and 48 others injured after a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin in a suspected terrorist attack, police said.
Terror plot?:12 die as truck ploughs into Berlin Xmas market
"Sadly we know that 12 people were killed on Breitscheidplatz, 48 others are in hospital, some of them severely injured," Berlin police said on Twitter.