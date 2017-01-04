SAILs steel production up 15% at 10 MT in Apr-Dec

The country's largest steel maker SAIL today said it has produced 10.18 million tonnes of saleable steel in April to December period of the current fiscal, registering a 15 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

"SAIL produced 10.18 Million Tonnes (MT) of saleable steel during Apr-Dec '16 period, of which 1.18 MT alone came in December '16, registering a 15percent growth in saleable steel production over Apr-Dec '15," the company said in a statement.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) posted a sales growth of 16 per cent during the April–December FY'16 period over the corresponding period last year.

"The improved domestic sales as well as expanding exports, with the latter recording a remarkable rise of around more than double during this period, contributed to the improved sales numbers," the statement said, adding that "the company's exports rise is in keeping pace with the SAIL's focus to expand its global foot prints." With enhanced performance from the modernised units, the techno-economic parameters also exhibited improvement during the first nine months of FY 2016-2017.

"This is conforming to the company's constant endeavours to attain most effective utilisation of all resources as SAIL recognises that its business activities have direct and indirect impact on the society," the statement said.

The company further said that it realises that water is a vital resource and should be judiciously utilised.

"In this endeavor, SAIL is observing January 2017 as 'Water Conservation Month' across all its Plants and Units with a target to reduce water consumption by 25 per cent," it said.