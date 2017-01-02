Jan 02, 2017, 06.46 PM | Source: PTI
State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.
S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD
Gupta, who was Director (Marketing) and also held additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of ITI, retired following superannuation.
"This is to inform that P K Gupta, Director (Marketing)/ Additional charge CMD has retired from services of the company with effect from afternoon of December 31, 2016, consequent to attaining age of superannuation," ITI said in a BSE filing.
S Gopu, Director-HR, has assumed additional charge as CMD with effect from December 31, 2016, it added.
Gupta had joined the company in January 1979 as Assistant Executive Engineer at ITI Bangalore Plant.
K Alagesan, Director-Production, has taken charge as Director (Marketing) for a period of three months, the filing said.
Set up in 1948, ITI offers telecom products and solutions.
India's first public sector unit (PSU), ITI posted a revenue of Rs 281.58 crore and net profit of Rs 190.59 crore for the quarter ended September, 2016.
