S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD

State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wire News

Jan 02, 2017, 06.46 PM | Source: PTI

S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD

State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD

State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.

Gupta, who was Director (Marketing) and also held additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of ITI, retired following superannuation.

"This is to inform that P K Gupta, Director (Marketing)/ Additional charge CMD has retired from services of the company with effect from afternoon of December 31, 2016, consequent to attaining age of superannuation," ITI said in a BSE filing.

S Gopu, Director-HR, has assumed additional charge as CMD with effect from December 31, 2016, it added.

Gupta had joined the company in January 1979 as Assistant Executive Engineer at ITI Bangalore Plant.

K Alagesan, Director-Production, has taken charge as Director (Marketing) for a period of three months, the filing said.

Set up in 1948, ITI offers telecom products and solutions.

India's first public sector unit (PSU), ITI posted a revenue of Rs 281.58 crore and net profit of Rs 190.59 crore for the quarter ended September, 2016.

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.