Royal Enfield sales rise 42 pc in December

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 42 per cent jump in total sales at 57,398 units in December 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wire News

Jan 01, 2017, 05.24 PM | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield sales rise 42 pc in December

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 42 per cent jump in total sales at 57,398 units in December 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Royal Enfield sales rise 42 pc in December

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 42 per cent jump in total sales at 57,398 units in December 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 42 per cent jump in total sales at 57,398 units in December 2016.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 40,453 units in December 2015, Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.

Exports during December jumped 160 per cent to 1,082 units compared with 416 units in December 2015.

Total sales in the domestic market during the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal was at 4,88,262 units as against 3,59,968 units in the year-ago period, up 36 per cent.

Total exports in the nine-month period grew by 78 per cent to 10,545 units from 5,943 units a year ago.

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.