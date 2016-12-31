Ready to contest all seats in UP Assembly polls: Cong

Congress today said it was ready to contest all assembly seats in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, even as it chose not to comment on the internal affairs of Samajwadi Party.
Dec 31, 2016, 09.38 PM | Source: PTI

Congress today said it was ready to contest all assembly seats in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, even as it chose not to comment on the internal affairs of Samajwadi Party.

"We are working in all the seats ... We have said we are ready to contest all the seats in the state and we are preparing for the polls," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Asked about the fast-paced developments in ruling SP in UP, he said, "We don't comment on the internal affairs of other parties. There had been a quarrel yesterday and today there was a patch up. It is a good thing. The family is together which is a good thing." Speaking about the party's campaign in the state, Surjewala said the Congress' slogan is '27 saal, UP behaal' (27 years, UP in doldrums).

Congress will contest the polls on the plank of development, rising above the caste and communal issues, he added.

