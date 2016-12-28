Pratibha Ind to decide on allotment of shares next week

Pratibha Industries today said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to its lenders under Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) scheme.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wire News

Dec 28, 2016, 08.00 PM | Source: PTI

Pratibha Ind to decide on allotment of shares next week

Pratibha Industries today said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to its lenders under Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) scheme.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Pratibha Ind to decide on allotment of shares next week

Pratibha Industries today said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to its lenders under Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) scheme.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Pratibha Industries today said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to its lenders under Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) scheme.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company shall be held on January 4, inter-alia, to consider and approve, the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to the lenders of the company under SDR scheme for which approval of the members of the company have already been taken vide Special Resolution passed through postal ballot concluded on November 5, 2016," Pratibha Industries said in a BSE filing.

Pratibha Industries, flagship company of Pratibha Group, is engaged in the areas of urban infrastructure, which includes water supply and distribution projects, waste and sewerage management, including environmental engineering. PTI SID .

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Pratibha Ind to decide on allotment of shares next week
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login