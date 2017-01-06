Piramal Finance to foray into housing finance business

Jan 06, 2017, 09.10 AM | Source: PTI

Piramal Finance to foray into housing finance business

| 1 Comments
Piramal Finance, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises , said it plans to foray into housing finance business.

In line with the company's growth plans, Piramal Finance will now make an application to the National Housing Bank for incorporating a housing finance company.

This has been approved by the company's board, Piramal Enterprises said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.