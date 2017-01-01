OTT players gung-ho about new year, expect massive adoption

Rising smartphone sales, falling data tariffs, 4G rollout and improvement in payment gateways have boosted the fledgling over-the-top (OTT) industry in 2016 and the trend is likely to continue next year.

OTT is the delivery of film and television content through the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite.

"Affordable smartphones, increasing Internet penetration and greater data affordability are the key triggers that boosted OTT consumption in the year gone by," Archana Anand, head of digital at India Z5 Business that operates Zee's digital offerings, Ditto TV and Ozee told PTI.

Echoing similar views, Hotstar CEO Ajit Mohan says, "2016 was when consumer started embracing mobiles as their primary screen, whether for drama, movies or sports and growth we have seen in the past few months is a testimony to that." Hotstar, launched in February 2015, has been clipping at 40 per cent in the last few months, he claims.

India currently has around 220-250 million smartphones and is expected to touch more than 500 million by 2020.

As per Frost & Sullivan research director Vidya S Nath, OTT video market was nearly USD 210 million in 2016, driven predominantly by advertising and the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 80 per cent till 2020.

Market also saw entry of global players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in January and December, respectively, and this is likely to be a catalyst for rapid adoption of OTT.

"We believe industry is growing fast with over a 110 million customers and over 170 million broadband users. With rising smartphone sales, growth in video intake, falling data charges, and rising data speed, we feel the opportunity is now," Amazon Video India country head Nitesh Kripalani said.

Amazon Prime Video launched its services a fortnight ago and Kripalani claims that there is positive results both in free trial sign-ups and paid conversions.

"We believe Prime will continue to be the top seller on Amazon India for the next year or so, and we believe customers will not only adopt the service but also engage with it," he says.

Despite the broadband penetration, varying levels of broadband access and affordable data tariffs continue to remain key challenges for players in the OTT space.

"Even though internet user base is rapidly growing, the country is still below 30 per cent internet penetration, with wired broadband subscription at less than 20 million and speeds amongst the lowest in Asia Pacific region," KPMG India director for deal advisory and media entertainment Girish Menon said.

He also pointed out that only 14 per cent of broadband connections have above 4Mbps speed, while the average broadband speeds is only 2.5 Mbps. This is a fraction of what South Korea (20), Japan (15), China (4) offer.

Some OTT players have tried to mitigate infrastructure challenges with features like less data usage, offline viewing and Hotstar which claims over 50 million users a month, is also working on peer-to-peer sharing.

"We've features like download and efficiency of data streaming and we are also working on letting people share content even if they are not offline. We are also planning peer-to-peer sharing, says Hotstar's Mohan. More PTI DS BEN MKJ .