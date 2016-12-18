Of 24 life insurers, only 19 post profits in FY16: IRDAI

Of the 24 life insurance companies operating in India, only 19 insurers remained profitable in 2015-16 with the sector's overall profits dipping by 2.57 percent.

During 2015-16, the life insurance industry reported profit after tax at Rs 7,414.97 crore as against Rs 7,611.31 crore for 2014-15, said the annual report by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The life insurers which reported profit are: AvivaLife, Bajaj Allianz, Birla SunLife, Canara HSBC, DHFL Pramerica, EXIDE Life, HDFC Standard, ICICI Prudential , IDBI Federal, India First, Kotak Mahindra, Max Life, PNB MetLife, Sahara India, SBI Life, Shriram Life, Star Union, Tata AIA and LIC of India.

The other five companies are: Aegon Life Insurance Company Ltd, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Bharti Axa Life Insurance, Future Generali India Life and Reliance Nippon.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) alone reported profit after tax at Rs 2,517.85 crore, an increase of 38.06 percent over Rs 1,823.78 crore for 2014-15.

The report further said the total net profit of non-life insurance industry dropped to Rs 3,238 crore as against Rs 4,639 crore in 2014-15.

All the four public sector insurers reported net profit during the year 2015-16.

Quoting Swiss Re report, IRDAI said during 2015, the life insurance premium in India (inflation adjusted) increased by 7.8 percent when global life insurance premium increased by 4 percent.

The Indian non-life insurance sector witnessed a growth of 8.1 percent (inflation adjusted) during 2015 whereas the growth in global non-life insurance premium was 3.6 percent only.