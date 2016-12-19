Mixed trend prevails in the foodgrain market

The prices of gram dal,sooji increased while that of thoor dal,urad dal,moong dal decreased in the wholesale foodgrain market here today.
Dec 19, 2016, 12.02 PM | Source: PTI

Mixed trend prevails in the foodgrain market

The prices of gram dal,sooji increased while that of thoor dal,urad dal,moong dal decreased in the wholesale foodgrain market here today.

The prices of gram dal,sooji increased while that of thoor dal,urad dal,moong dal decreased in the wholesale foodgrain market here today.

The prices of gram dal,sooji increased while that of thoor dal,urad dal,moong dal decreased in the wholesale foodgrain market here today.

Rest all other commodities ruled steady.

Gram dal rose by Rs.800 per quintal to Rs.13,000 from its previous rate of Rs.12,200.

Likewise, Sooji (90 kg) moved up by Rs.100 to Rs.3,300 from Rs.3,200.

In contrast, thoor dal,urad dal moong dal declined by Rs.500, Rs.500 and Rs.300 per quintal each to Rs.10,000,Rs.9,500 and Rs.6,700 from its last week's closing rate of Rs.10,500, Rs.10,000 and Rs.7,000 respectively.

Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwise): Thoor Dal Rs 10,000, Urad Dal Rs 9,500, Moong Dal Rs 6,700, Gram Dal Rs 13,000, Sugar Rs 3,850, Wheat Rs 3,000, Maida (90 kg) Rs 2,700 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3,300.

Mixed trend prevails in the foodgrain market
