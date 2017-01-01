Maha police start Bharosa Cell in Nagpur, plan launch all over

Maharashtra Police will start 'Bharosa Cell' in all the districts to provide assistance to women and children who are victims of any crime, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wire News

Jan 01, 2017, 05.24 PM | Source: PTI

Maha police start Bharosa Cell in Nagpur, plan launch all over

Maharashtra Police will start 'Bharosa Cell' in all the districts to provide assistance to women and children who are victims of any crime, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Maha police start Bharosa Cell in Nagpur, plan launch all over

Maharashtra Police will start 'Bharosa Cell' in all the districts to provide assistance to women and children who are victims of any crime, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Maharashtra Police will start 'Bharosa Cell' in all the districts to provide assistance to women and children who are victims of any crime, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

"The formation of Bharosa Cell is the need of the hour to address the problems of the victims (women and children).

Such cell will provide all assistance including psychiatric help and legal advice to them," said Fadnavis after the inauguration of Bharosa Cell of Nagpur police.

"There is a need of developing trust in the minds of people who approach police station with a hope of getting justice," said the CM.

"The nature of crime and violence in the society is changing due to increasing use of Information Technology by criminals. There is a need for fear of law. In this changing scenario the police department should also use IT in its working." the CM said.

The use of information technology by the police will help in speedy justice for citizens.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present for the function.

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Maha police start Bharosa Cell in Nagpur, plan launch all over
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.