Jan 02, 2017, 01.11 PM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it has been chosen as the implementation partner to convert Pune into a smart city.

The letter of intent (LoI) was handed over to representatives of L&T Construction's Smart World and Communication business unit, which will be executing the project, by Municipal Commissioner of Pune Kunal Kumar, the company said in a statement.

The scope of work includes enabling Wi-Fi at around 200 strategic locations across the city, setting up emergency call boxes and public address systems, environmental sensors, variable messaging displays, network connectivity and video analytics integration, the statement said.

The project intends to set up a state-of-the-art Smart City Operation Centre (SCOC) to integrate all its services and applications on a single platform.

This single-point interface will be a holistic platform with the potential to accommodate all future needs through integration of various citizen-centric applications. The project includes a revenue monetisation model, a first in the country for smart cities.

"After having set up the country's largest surveillance project in Mumbai involving 5,000 plus cameras across 1,500 locations and being in the process of developing Nagpur into India's first large-scale integrated smart city, we consider this mandate to make Pune smart as a reaffirmation of our capabilities in the area of creating a smart world," said S N Subrahmanyan, Deputy Managing Director and President, L&T.

"As a Master Systems Integrator, we will use cutting-edge technology to provide solutions capable of high-end analytics on a futuristic and eminently scalable platform," he added.

Tags  Larsen and Toubro Pune smart city letter of intent Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar Wi-Fi

L&T set to convert Pune into smart city, gets LoI
