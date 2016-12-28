IT raids: No bias against non-BJP states, says Union min Rudy

Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy today refuted allegations that the Centre was biased against the states not ruled by the BJP in conducting income tax raids and said the central agency would conduct searches wherever corruption is reported.

"There is no bias as such. Wherever there is corruption, the agency will take a decision and conduct searches. There is no question of BJP or non-BJP ruled states," the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship told reporters here.

Asked about former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao's accusations against the Centre over the recent raids at his office and residence, Rudy said, "Law has taken its course. Wherever there is corruption, hoarding and unaccounted money, it is up to the agencies to decide." On the impact of demonetisation on the economy and people, he said it was a "small pinch" on the common man.

There was a transitional slowdown and things were now easing out and a healthy economy will emerge soon, Rudy asserted.

The Union minister was here to make a presentation on digital payments by NITI Aayog and attend the screening of Swachh Bharat short films.