I-T Dept examines private banks papers over illegal note swap

Income Tax Department examined a private bank's documents in adjoining Katni district after getting information that it was unlawfully exchanging the junked bills with valid currency notes post demonetisation.

The inspection of the bank papers started yesterday and the process was still continuing, an official of the I-T Department said today.

"We are examining documents of a private bank in Katni district since last evening after getting information that it was illegally exchanging demonetised notes with valid bills," Ram Tiwari, I-T Joint Commissioner based here, said.

He didn't provide further details.