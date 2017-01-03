HDFC Dec qtr profit on sale of investments slumps to Rs 3 cr

Mortgage lender HDFC today said its profit on sale of investments declined to Rs 3 crore in the quarter ended December.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wire News

Jan 03, 2017, 10.00 PM | Source: PTI

HDFC Dec qtr profit on sale of investments slumps to Rs 3 cr

Mortgage lender HDFC today said its profit on sale of investments declined to Rs 3 crore in the quarter ended December.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

HDFC Dec qtr profit on sale of investments slumps to Rs 3 cr

Mortgage lender HDFC today said its profit on sale of investments declined to Rs 3 crore in the quarter ended December.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mortgage lender HDFC today said its profit on sale of investments declined to Rs 3 crore in the quarter ended December.

The profit on sale of investments for the quarter ended December 31 was Rs 3 crore compared to Rs 57 crore in the same quarter previous year, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Income from dividend during the quarter increased to Rs 179 crore as against Rs 136 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

The mortgage firm sold Rs 15,201 crore loans in the last 12 months, it added.

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
HDFC Dec qtr profit on sale of investments slumps to Rs 3 cr
pantoola
Silver Member
3 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.