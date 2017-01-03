HDFC Dec qtr profit on sale of investments slumps to Rs 3 cr

Mortgage lender HDFC today said its profit on sale of investments declined to Rs 3 crore in the quarter ended December.

The profit on sale of investments for the quarter ended December 31 was Rs 3 crore compared to Rs 57 crore in the same quarter previous year, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Income from dividend during the quarter increased to Rs 179 crore as against Rs 136 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

The mortgage firm sold Rs 15,201 crore loans in the last 12 months, it added.