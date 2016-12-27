Goa: Jet Airways flight veers off runway; 15 passengers injured

Dec 27, 2016, 08.59 AM | Source: PTI

A Jet Airways flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for take off to Mumbai early today, with 15 passengers suffering "minor" injuries during evacuation.

The incident took place at around 5 AM. Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers.

Navy sources said 15 people suffered "minor injuries and fractures" in the process.

"Few guests have sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities," the airlines said in a statement.

Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board.

The airport has been closed for operations till 12.30 pm for all flight operations, airport sources said.

"When people were getting down the plane, it suddenly tilted forward triggering panic and chaos," a passenger told reporters at Chicalim cottage hospital in Vasco. 

Tags  Jet Airways Dabolim airport Mumbai
Goa: Jet Airways flight veers off runway; 15 passengers injured
