FreeCharge and Faasos tie up for e-wallet payment solution

Snapdeal owned digital payments platform FreeCharge today said it has tied up with food-on-demand firm Faasos for e-wallet payment solution.

FreeCharge currently provides e-payment facility to various food and beverages category players like foodpanda, Zomato, Swiggy, Freshmenu, Innerchef, Domino's, Mcdonalds, Haldiram’s, CCD and Barista.

"The tie up with Faasos gives both the partners a potential to serve each other’s customer base and opens avenues of future innovative launches for their customers," FreeCharge Chief Business Officer Sudeep Tandon said in a statement.

"The diversified geographical reach of Faasos is only set to grow bigger and we hope the association brings in good results for both the organisations," he added.

Faasos serves over 15,000 daily customers across more than 130 locations in 14 Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi.

"It was very critical to integrate more online payment players on our platform to further boost smooth payment experience for our customers. FreeCharge came in as an obvious, and an important choice amongst wallets," Faasos head (marketing) Sagar Kochhar said.