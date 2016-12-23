Delhi LG Najeeb Jung resigns in surprise move

Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, whose nearly three-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP government, today sprang a surprise by resigning from his post, triggering speculation whether he was asked to quit.

The sudden announcement that the 65-year-old former bureaucrat had quit took political circles by surprise since only a few days earlier he had written to the Centre that he was going on leave to Goa during Christmas and had even scheduled a meeting with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

Jung's clash with the AAP government headed by Arvind Kejriwal that frequently reached the doors of judiciary led to speculation whether his decision had anything to do with the anticipated Supreme Court judgement next month on the powers of an elected government.

He had often overruled decisions of the Kejriwal government and the Supreme Court had even observed in one of the hearings that an elected government should have some powers. Jung had invited criticism that his run-ins with the AAP government often brought governance in the capital to a standstill.

The speculation ranged between the Centre asking him to quit and the possibility of some embarrassing disclosures that could have persuaded him to put in his papers but his top aide Ajay Choudhury maintained it was purely personal.

In a brief statement, Jung's office said he has submitted his resignation to the government and that he would be returning to academics, "his first love". Before becoming LG, Jung had headed the Jamia Millia Islamia university as Vice Chancellor.

Mehrishi said Jung had given no indication two days ago when he had a meeting with him.

"The LG met me day before yesterday but he did not give any indication of submitting his resignation. Another meeting of mine with the LG is scheduled for tomorrow (Friday)... I have come to know about his resignation only from the media," Mehrishi told reporters.

Jung thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his help and cooperation and Chief Minister Kejriwal for his two-year "association".

Sources close to Jung told PTI that his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government and he was contemplating to quit for last few months.

"His decision to quit was not at all related to his relationship with the AAP government. It was purely a personal decision which he was mulling over for quite some time," a source said.

The names of former Home Secretary Anil Baijal, Kiran Bedi and B S Bassi are doing the rounds for filling the vacancy caused by Jung's decision.

Reacting to Jung's resignation, Kejriwal said the decision surprised him and he was ready to work with the new Lt Governor.

While BJP was guarded in its reaction, Congress said the Centre must explain why Jung was "unceremoniously removed and whether it was done to bring someone to the top administrative post who is ideologically close to the RSS".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said despite several "bitter-sweet experiences, I can say that we have worked very well for Delhi with Jung. Good wishes for his future".