Canara Bank reduces MCLR by upto 75 bps

Jan 04, 2017, 06.14 PM | Source: PTI
State-run Canara Bank today said it has reduced the minimum cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 75 basis points for various maturities.
The new rates are effective from January 7, the bank said in a statement here.
The overnight MCLR has been reduced by 70 basis points to 8.20 percent from 8.90 percent.
The three-month MCLR has been reduced to 8.30 percent from 9.05 percent.
The one-year loan will now attract an interest of 8.45 percent against 9.15 percent, the bank said.
