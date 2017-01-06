BSE receives 76 investor complaints in Dec, resolves 159

Leading stock exchange BSE today said it received 76 complaints against 70 companies in December last year.
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wire News

Jan 06, 2017, 04.58 PM | Source: PTI

BSE receives 76 investor complaints in Dec, resolves 159

Leading stock exchange BSE today said it received 76 complaints against 70 companies in December last year.

BSE receives 76 investor complaints in Dec, resolves 159

Leading stock exchange BSE today said it received 76 complaints against 70 companies in December last year.

Leading stock exchange BSE today said it received 76 complaints against 70 companies in December last year.

During the period, the stock exchange resolved 159 grievances -- including outstanding ones -- against 142 listed companies, BSE said in a release.

Complaints made against the firms included non-receipt of money, shares, demat as well as physical, non-receipt of debt securities, corporate benefits, entitlements and interest, the exchange said.

Of the total complaints received, 72 were against active companies while 4 were against suspended firms during the month. Of the total complaints resolved, 154 were against active companies while 5 were against suspended firms.

Vatsa Corporation, with 1,080 complaints, had the highest number of complaints pending against it as of December 31, 2016.

Other companies with pending investor complaints are Montari Industries (60), Arihant Industries (56), Enkay Texfoods Industries (53), Montari Leather (50), Mukerian Papers (44), Lan Eseda Industries (28), Geodesic Ltd (27), Soundcraft Industries (24) and Osian Industries (24).

BSE receives 76 investor complaints in Dec, resolves 159
