Akhilesh may return to party but not to power: BJP

Mocking the Samajwadi Party's decision to revoke expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BJP today said he may have returned to the party but will not to power after the assembly polls as his five-year report card is rife with failures.
Dec 31, 2016, 06.13 PM | Source: PTI

Akhilesh may return to party but not to power: BJP

Mocking the Samajwadi Party's decision to revoke expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BJP today said he may have returned to the party but will not to power after the assembly polls as his five-year report card is rife with "failures".

Akhilesh may return to party but not to power: BJP

Mocking the Samajwadi Party's decision to revoke expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BJP today said he may have returned to the party but will not to power after the assembly polls as his five-year report card is rife with "failures".

Akhilesh may return to party but not to power: BJP
Mocking the Samajwadi Party's decision to revoke expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BJP today said he may have returned to the party but will not to power after the assembly polls as his five-year report card is rife with "failures".

Whatever attempts and "drama" SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh do, they won't cut any ice with people, it said, claiming that voters have made up their mind to vote BJP to power after a gap of 15 years for the state's development.

"There can be a comeback of the chief minister to his party which had expelled him but not to power as his government's report card is full of failures. People have made up their mind to get rid of him and SP. His government encouraged only corruption and crime, and did nothing for the common man," BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

Faced with an imminent split which could have drastically reduced his clout, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav today revoked the expulsion Akhilesh and his uncle Ramgopal, just a day after they were sacked for 'indiscipline'.

Citing incidents like Jawahar Bagh violence in Mathura in which close to 30 people died and Bulandshahr gang rape, he alleged people remember Akhilesh Yadav's rule for such incidents besides SP governments' failures on health, education and infrastructure development fronts.

Sharma claimed there is a Tsunami in the BJP's favour.

The state government could not buy rice and wheat from farmers, causing them a lot of distress, he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav has insisted that the state has seen unprecedented development under his government and he will lead his party to victory.

