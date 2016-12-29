Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Triumph Bonneville Bobber first ride review
Triumph Bonneville Bobber first ride review
Come over to the dark side. Go on, put on that salad bowl helmet, that leather jacket and those tattered jeans. You know you want to. Come on over. We've got style...
It's taking all my resolve to not give in. No other motorcycle has made me want to hipster-ise myself as much as the Triumph Bobber is doing right now. And honestly, the only thing stopping me is memories of what a cracked open head feels like.
But such is the power of the Triumph Bobber. It makes you want to throw caution to the wind and become part of the carefree...
Read More