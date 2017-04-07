Patel and Gilbert fifth-fastest in Practice 1 at Sepang

Stocks
Home » News » Wheels

Apr 07, 2017, 08.45 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

The first two practice sessions for the 2017 Blancpain GT Series Asia season-opener at Sepang were held today. Aditya Patel and ODRacing team-mate Mitch Gilbert finished fifth in the first session and fourteenth in the second practice session. Topping morning's FP1 session at Sepang were Hunter Abbott and Raffaele Marciello of the GruppeM team in their Mercedes AMG GT3. The duo had a best time of 2min 17.584 at Sepang. Second spot went to Martin Kodric and... Read More
