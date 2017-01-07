Jan 07, 2017, 02.56 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Overdrive decided to travel to Dambuk, Arunachal Pradesh for the orange festival and along the way decided to drive some compact crossovers. The combination of long smooth highways and harsh off-road terrain offered Overdrive a great way to compare these cars . This episode gives you the details about the ride and how the cars fared.
Overdrive: Treading harsh terrain in eight different crossovers
