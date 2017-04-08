Overdrive reviews two new Ducati Multistrada motorcycles

Watch Overdrive review two new Ducati Multistrada motorcycles. Also on the show watch Bertrand D Souza catch up with Hyundai India, MD & CEO, YK Koo and the latest and hottest launch from this week.
App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions

Home » News » Wheels

Apr 08, 2017, 03.01 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Overdrive reviews two new Ducati Multistrada motorcycles

Watch Overdrive review two new Ducati Multistrada motorcycles. Also on the show watch Bertrand D Souza catch up with Hyundai India, MD & CEO, YK Koo and the latest and hottest launch from this week.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Overdrive reviews two new Ducati Multistrada motorcycles

Watch Overdrive review two new Ducati Multistrada motorcycles. Also on the show watch Bertrand D Souza catch up with Hyundai India, MD & CEO, YK Koo and the latest and hottest launch from this week.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Watch Overdrive review two new Ducati Multistrada motorcycles. Also on the show watch Bertrand D Souza catch up with Hyundai India, MD & CEO, YK Koo and the latest and hottest launch from this week.
Tags  Overdrive Wheels Ducati Multistrada

Ads by Google