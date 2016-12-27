Now we know what the next-gen Swift Dzire will look like

Dec 27, 2016, 08.45 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

Suzuki Motor Corporation has just revealed the India-bound 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift . The third-generation Swift is based on the same platform as that of the Baleno. This suggests that it will be much lighter the outgoing model. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a striking new design while managing to retain the basic silhouette of the second-generation model. Now, we all know what the all-new Swift will look like when it arrives in India... Read More
